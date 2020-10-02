2020 Wisconsin Pest Management Update virtual meetings

The schedule for the Wisconsin Pest Management Update meeting series is listed below. The format will be different this year because of COVID-19. Presentations will include pest management information for Wisconsin field and forage crops. FREE EVENT! 2 CEU Credits in pest management have been approved for each session!

Speakers will include Mark Renz, Nick Arneson, and Rodrigo Werle, Weed Scientists, Damon Smith, Plant Pathologist, and Bryan Jensen, Entomologist.

The virtual meetings will be offered multiple times the week of November 9, 2020 and will run for 2 hours (please choose the option that best fits your schedule).

Schedule:

Tuesday, November 10, 9:00-11:00 AM

Moderator: Jerry Clark, Chippewa County Agriculture Educator

Wednesday, November 11, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM

Moderator: George Koepp, Columbia County Agriculture Educator

Thursday, November 12, 1:00-3:00 PM

Moderator: Josh Kamps, Lafayette County Agriculture Educator

Registration link: https://go.wisc.edu/78t2bd