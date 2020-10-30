The 2020 Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials report

Shawn P. Conley, Adam C. Roth, John M. Gaska, and Damon L. Smith Departments of Agronomy and Plant Pathology

University of Wisconsin, Madison

The Wisconsin Soybean Performance Trials are conducted each year with the producer’s needs in mind. Our objective is to give producers the information to select varieties that will satisfy their specific goals and are most likely to perform best under their management practices. The performance of a variety may vary from year to year, even at the same location. Multiple tests over two or more years more accurately predict the variety performance. When selecting varieties, consider maturity, herbicide tolerance, disease resistance, and grain composition in addition to yield.

