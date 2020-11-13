2021 Wisconsin Agribusiness Virtual Classic, Jan 11-14

2021 Wisconsin Agribusiness Virtual Classic

Registration for the 2021 Wisconsin Agribusiness Virtual Classic (January 11-14, 2021) is officially open. There are over 25 CCA credits available, and with only one session running at a time, attendees can earn all of them!

Features of this year’s event include:

An interactive trade show that is accessible 24/7 all four days of the Classic.

Forty-five educational breakout session topics covering areas of interest for everyone.

An outstanding opening general session with great keynote presentations

The same great silent auction attendees have come to love, with all proceeds going to the WABA Scholarship Program.

Sponsor videos, awards program, scholarship recipient recognition, WABA Annual Membership Meeting and more!

Click here to download the entire schedule and here to register online.