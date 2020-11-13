2021 Wisconsin Agribusiness Virtual Classic, Jan 11-14

2021 Wisconsin Agribusiness Virtual Classic
Registration for the 2021 Wisconsin Agribusiness Virtual Classic (January 11-14, 2021) is officially open. There are over 25 CCA credits available, and with only one session running at a time, attendees can earn all of them!
Features of this year’s event include:
- An interactive trade show that is accessible 24/7 all four days of the Classic.
- Forty-five educational breakout session topics covering areas of interest for everyone.
- An outstanding opening general session with great keynote presentations
- The same great silent auction attendees have come to love, with all proceeds going to the WABA Scholarship Program.
- Sponsor videos, awards program, scholarship recipient recognition, WABA Annual Membership Meeting and more!
Click here to download the entire schedule and here to register online.