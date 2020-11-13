WDATCP Wisconsin Pest Bulletin, 2020 Summary

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

This final Wisconsin Pest Bulletin of 2020 provides a post-growing season summary of prevailing insect and plant disease conditions in the state. Once again, thank you to the many cooperators, growers, county agents and consultants who contributed their time and valuable information to the Pest Survey Program this year.

https://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pdf/11-12-20.pdf

Pest Highlights of 2020: Invasive lily leaf beetle documented in eight more counties

Forages & Grains: Alfalfa weevil and potato leafhopper pressure mostly low in 2020

Industrial Hemp: Results of DATCP’s first official hemp insect and disease survey

Corn: Corn rootworm populations increase to highest level in five years

Soybean: Low soybean aphid counts found in the majority of fields sampled

Fruits: Black stem borer beetles captured in 52 apple orchard traps set this season

Vegetables: Tomato ringspot virus, late blight and other vegetable disease reports

Nursery & Forest: Noteworthy finds from this year’s nursery inspections

Degree Days: Growing degree-day accumulations January 1 through November 10

All issues list >>> http://datcpservices.wisconsin.gov/pb/pastissues.jsp