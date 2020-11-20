Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

WI Weather Update for the 2020 Growing Season

Posted on

Joe Lauer, Agronomy, University of Wisconsin

See the linked file for the latest weather summary for 2020 and the Normal (30 previous years – 1990 to 2019) at Arlington and Marshfield from April 1 to October 31. For weather, 2020 was pretty much an “average” year.

http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Season/Weather2020.pdf

You can also download graphs for the current year and other years at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Season/. Links to current and previous season weather summaries are located on the left of the web page.

Login Request Help Help Docs