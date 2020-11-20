WI Weather Update for the 2020 Growing Season

Joe Lauer, Agronomy, University of Wisconsin

See the linked file for the latest weather summary for 2020 and the Normal (30 previous years – 1990 to 2019) at Arlington and Marshfield from April 1 to October 31. For weather, 2020 was pretty much an “average” year.

http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Season/Weather2020.pdf

You can also download graphs for the current year and other years at http://corn.agronomy.wisc.edu/Season/. Links to current and previous season weather summaries are located on the left of the web page.