2020 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Virtual Meetings, Dec 3-4

Please join us for the 2020 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Virtual Meetings!
Registration Link: https://go.wisc.edu/63j338
There will be three topics during a session. Each topic discussion will last 50 minutes with a 10 minute break between each topic. CEUs have been requested in Nutrient Management, and Soil and Water for Certified Crop Advisers. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. There are two sessions to choose from, both sessions will present the same information. Please choose the one that best fits your schedule.
Presentations:
The Value of Soil Organic Matter and How to Build It
- Matt Ruark, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist
Lessons Learned About Corn Nitrogen Management in Wisconsin and the Midwest
- Carrie Laboski, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist
Challenges of Liquid Dairy Manure Management in Wisconsin
- Francisco Arriaga, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist
|Dates & Times
|Moderator
|Thursday, December 3 8:30am – 11:50am
|Richard Halopka, Senior Outreach Specialist, Clark County
|Friday, December 4 12:30pm – 3:50pm
|Kimberly Schmidt, Agriculture Extension Educator, Shawano County
Register here by November 30: https://go.wisc.edu/63j338
Any questions regarding the meeting can be sent to Francisco Arriaga at farriaga@wisc.edu. Any registration questions can be sent to Kimberly Schmidt at kimberly.schmidt@wisc.edu.