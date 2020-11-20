2020 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Virtual Meetings, Dec 3-4

Please join us for the 2020 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Virtual Meetings!

Registration Link: https://go.wisc.edu/63j338

There will be three topics during a session. Each topic discussion will last 50 minutes with a 10 minute break between each topic. CEUs have been requested in Nutrient Management, and Soil and Water for Certified Crop Advisers. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. There are two sessions to choose from, both sessions will present the same information. Please choose the one that best fits your schedule.

Presentations:

The Value of Soil Organic Matter and How to Build It

Matt Ruark, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Lessons Learned About Corn Nitrogen Management in Wisconsin and the Midwest

Carrie Laboski, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Challenges of Liquid Dairy Manure Management in Wisconsin

Francisco Arriaga, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Dates & Times Moderator Thursday, December 3 8:30am – 11:50am Richard Halopka, Senior Outreach Specialist, Clark County Friday, December 4 12:30pm – 3:50pm Kimberly Schmidt, Agriculture Extension Educator, Shawano County

Register here by November 30: https://go.wisc.edu/63j338

Any questions regarding the meeting can be sent to Francisco Arriaga at farriaga@wisc.edu. Any registration questions can be sent to Kimberly Schmidt at kimberly.schmidt@wisc.edu.