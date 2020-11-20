Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

2020 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Virtual Meetings, Dec 3-4

Please join us for the 2020 Soil, Water and Nutrient Management Virtual Meetings!  

Registration Link: https://go.wisc.edu/63j338

There will be three topics during a session. Each topic discussion will last 50 minutes with a 10 minute break between each topic. CEUs have been requested in Nutrient Management, and Soil and Water for Certified Crop Advisers. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. There are two sessions to choose from, both sessions will present the same information. Please choose the one that best fits your schedule.

Presentations: 

The Value of Soil Organic Matter and How to Build It 

  • Matt Ruark, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Lessons Learned About Corn Nitrogen Management in Wisconsin and the Midwest 

  • Carrie Laboski, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

Challenges of Liquid Dairy Manure Management in Wisconsin 

  • Francisco Arriaga, UW- Madison Soil Extension Specialist

 

Dates & Times  Moderator 
Thursday, December 3 8:30am – 11:50am  Richard Halopka, Senior Outreach Specialist, Clark County 
Friday, December 4 12:30pm – 3:50pm  Kimberly Schmidt, Agriculture Extension Educator, Shawano County

 

Register here by November 30: https://go.wisc.edu/63j338 

Any questions regarding the meeting can be sent to Francisco Arriaga at farriaga@wisc.edu. Any registration questions can be sent to Kimberly Schmidt at kimberly.schmidt@wisc.edu.

