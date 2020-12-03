2020 Wisconsin Oat and Barley Performance Trials report

Lucia Gutiérrez, Pablo Sandro and Shawn Conley, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin, Madison

The Wisconsin oat and barley performance trials are conduct-ed each year to serve Wisconsin farmers. Trials include released varieties, experimental lines from Wisconsin and Midwestern States, and lines from private companies. The main objective of these trials is to obtain data on how varieties perform in different locations and years. Farmers can use this data to help choose the best varieties to plant, and breeders to decide on whether to release a new variety and to select parents to make new crosses.

View or download the Wisconsin Oat and Barley Performance Trials publication by clicking this sentence.