2020 Wisconsin Corn Hybrid Trials

Kent Kohn, Thierno Diallo, and Joe LauerDepartment of Agronomy, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, University of WisconsinUniversity of Wisconsin, Division of Extension, Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association

Every year, the University of Wisconsin-Extension and the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences conduct a corn evaluation program in cooperation with the Wisconsin Crop Improvement Association. The purpose of this program is to provide unbiased performance comparisons of hybrid seed corn for both grain and silage available in Wisconsin.

In 2020, grain and silage performance trials were planted at 14 locations in four pro-duction zones: the southern, south central, north central, and northern zones. Both seed companies and university researchers submitted hybrids.

