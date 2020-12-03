2021 Agronomy Update Virtual Meetings, Jan 5 or Jan 7

The 2021 Agronomy Update Meetings will be virtual this year due to COVID-19. The meetings will present the latest information on hybrid/variety performance, an analysis and discussion of last year’s growing season, and updated recommendations for field crop production. CEUs will be offered in Crop Management for Certified Crop Advisers. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. There are two sessions to choose from, both sessions will present the same information. Please choose the one that best fits your schedule.

Presentations:

Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Corn Agronomist

-2020 weather impact on corn performance

-What has 20-yrs of strip-tillage research shown us for corn production?

-The impact of environment on corn silage yield and quality

Shawn Conley, UW-Madison Soybean and Small Grain Agronomist

-Agronomically optimal soybean seeding rates and associated risk across North America

-Does precision planting matter in soybean?

-Wheat grain and straw yield, grain quality, and disease benefits associated with increased management intensity

Matt Akins, UW Assistant Scientist & Dairy Extension Specialist and Kevin Jarek, UW Crops and Soils Agent

-Wisconsin’s Forage Landscape – What Do the Trends Tell Us and What Does This Mean to Farmers?”

Meetings will be held on:

Tuesday, January 5 9:00 am to 11:50 am

Moderator: Bill Halfman, Monroe County, UW Agriculture Agent

Thursday, January 7 1:00 pm to 3:50 pm

Moderator: Josh Kamps, Lafayette County, UW Agriculture Agent

Register by January 3, 2021. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/f44ix5