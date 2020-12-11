2021 Virtual Nutrient Management Training for Farmers

The Nutrient and Pest Management Program (University of Wisconsin-Madison) is offering a virtual training for farmers interested in writing their own nutrient management plans. This training will provide both the basics of nutrient management and an introduction to SnapPlus.

The same training will be offered on 5 different dates:

January 5 (Tue)

January 7 (Thu)

February 3 (Wed)

February 16 (Tue)

March 1 (Mon)

Please register online at least three days in advance of the training date you plan to attend:

https://go.wisc.edu/9ozj4l

MORNING AGENDA

10:00-10:15 Why nutrient management? 10:15-10:30 Soil sampling 10:30-10:45 Soil test interpretation 10:45-11:00 Soil pH and liming 11:00-11:15 15 minute break 11:15-11:35 Manure and legume crediting 11:35-12:15 Nitrogen management 12:15-1:00 45 minute lunch break

AFTERNOON AGENDA

1:00-1:30 Phosphorus management 1:30-1:45 Potassium management 1:45-2:00 Manure application precautions 2:00-2:15 15 minute break 2:15-2:30 Soil conservation (T, PI, SCI) 2:30-3:00 SnapPlus introduction

Need additional help with your SnapPlus plan?

Online Q&A dates:

Tuesday, January 19

Thursday, January 21

Wednesday, February 17

Monday, March 2

These dates and more SnapPlus help information will be sent out to all attendees.

View or download a 1 page flyer here.

Questions? Contact Dan Smith dhsmith@wisc.edu 608-219-5170