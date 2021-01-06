Paul D. Mitchell, Professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics, UW-Madison

Wisconsin farmers are choosing ARC or PLC for their program base acres. Signup runs until March 5, 2021 at the FSA office. Signup for DMC and DMC and CFAP2 just ended, so it’s time for ARC/PLC signup. I have created a new resource page with new materials plus recycling of some ever green materials is made last year.

The main page is here: https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup/

The new materials are at the top of the page and pasted below for your convenience. I look forward to talking to you next year on Farm Management Fridays!

ARC AND PLC SIGNUP RECOMMENDATIONS FOR 2021 FOR WISCONSIN FARMERS