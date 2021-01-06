Enrollment for Soil Health in Soybean 2021 On-farm Trial

Objectives:
- Connect management practices to these four common soil health measurements.
- Explore the relationship between soil health measurements and soybean yield.
What we need from you:
- Collect soil samples from up to 4 of your 2021 soybean fields and ship them back to us (we pay for shipping).
- Fill out an extensive field history survey about management, including information on crop rotation, tillage, cover cropping, manure applications, residue management, and crop yields.
- Report 2021 yields.
What we will do for you:
- Send you a sampling kit with detailed instructions and materials to collect samples and ship them back to us.
- Protect the confidentiality of your yield data.
- Give you a detailed soil-health report with your farm’s data.
- Prepare extension materials for all results from this study, helping farmers make informed decisions about soil health management on their farm.