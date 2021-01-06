Enrollment for Soil Health in Soybean 2021 On-farm Trial

Objectives:

Connect management practices to these four common soil health measurements. Explore the relationship between soil health measurements and soybean yield.

What we need from you:

Collect soil samples from up to 4 of your 2021 soybean fields and ship them back to us (we pay for shipping).

Fill out an extensive field history survey about management, including information on crop rotation, tillage, cover cropping, manure applications, residue management, and crop yields.

Report 2021 yields.

What we will do for you:

Send you a sampling kit with detailed instructions and materials to collect samples and ship them back to us.

Protect the confidentiality of your yield data.

Give you a detailed soil-health report with your farm’s data.

Prepare extension materials for all results from this study, helping farmers make informed decisions about soil health management on their farm.

View or download the project flyer by clicking the here