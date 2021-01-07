Rodrigo Werle, Assistant Professor & Weed Specialist, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The 2020 Wisconsin Weed Science Research Report is now available online!

Blog Post: https://www.wiscweeds.info/post/2020-wisconsin-weed-science-research-report/

PDF File (119 pages): https://www.wiscweeds.info/img/2020%20Research%20Report/2020%20Wisconsin%20Weed%20science%20Research%20Report.pdf

2020 RESEARCH TRIALS overview:

Corn Weed Control Trials

Bayer Corn Herbicide Programs

Shieldex Weed Control and Crop Safety

Corn Herbicide Evaluation: 1 and 2-pass Programs with Atrazine

Anthem Maxx Corn Herbicide Programs

Evaluation of Acuron GT in a One Pass System

Evaluation of Acuron GT in a Two Pass System

Evaluation of Acuron XR/Acuron Flexi in a 1 and 2 Pass System

Sinate Corn Herbicide Programs

Soybean Weed Control Trials

XtendFlex Soybean Herbicide Programs

Valent Herbicides in Enlist Soybeans

Authority Brand Herbicide Programs in Enlist Soybeans

Liberty and Enlist Efficacy in Enlist Soybean – BASF

Liberty and Enlist Efficacy in Enlist Soybean – Corteva

Syngenta Herbicide Programs in Enlist Soybean

Utility of Layering Residual Herbicides in Soybean

Liberty Tank Mix Combinations for Waterhemp Control

Liberty and Engenia in XtendFlex Soybean

Expanding Residual Control with Alite 27

Evaluation of Soybean Soil Residual Herbicides – Giant Ragweed

Bareground Weed Control Trials

Burndown Programs for 8-12” Marestail

Evaluation of Roundup PowerMAX 3

Burndown Control of Waterhemp and Giant Ragweed

New This Year

Summary of Giant Ragweed Control in Corn

Summary of Waterhemp Control in Soybean

Kudos to MSc. Ryan DeWerff (UW-Madison Weed Science Research Specialist and Wisconsin Herbicide Evaluation Program Coordinator) and our entire team for their great work. Many thanks to our collaborators and sponsors (all listed in the report).