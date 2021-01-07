Rodrigo Werle, Assistant Professor & Weed Specialist, Department of Agronomy, University of Wisconsin-Madison
The 2020 Wisconsin Weed Science Research Report is now available online!
Blog Post: https://www.wiscweeds.info/post/2020-wisconsin-weed-science-research-report/
PDF File (119 pages): https://www.wiscweeds.info/img/2020%20Research%20Report/2020%20Wisconsin%20Weed%20science%20Research%20Report.pdf
2020 RESEARCH TRIALS overview:
Corn Weed Control Trials
- Bayer Corn Herbicide Programs
- Shieldex Weed Control and Crop Safety
- Corn Herbicide Evaluation: 1 and 2-pass Programs with Atrazine
- Anthem Maxx Corn Herbicide Programs
- Evaluation of Acuron GT in a One Pass System
- Evaluation of Acuron GT in a Two Pass System
- Evaluation of Acuron XR/Acuron Flexi in a 1 and 2 Pass System
- Sinate Corn Herbicide Programs
Soybean Weed Control Trials
- XtendFlex Soybean Herbicide Programs
- Valent Herbicides in Enlist Soybeans
- Authority Brand Herbicide Programs in Enlist Soybeans
- Liberty and Enlist Efficacy in Enlist Soybean – BASF
- Liberty and Enlist Efficacy in Enlist Soybean – Corteva
- Syngenta Herbicide Programs in Enlist Soybean
- Utility of Layering Residual Herbicides in Soybean
- Liberty Tank Mix Combinations for Waterhemp Control
- Liberty and Engenia in XtendFlex Soybean
- Expanding Residual Control with Alite 27
- Evaluation of Soybean Soil Residual Herbicides – Giant Ragweed
Bareground Weed Control Trials
- Burndown Programs for 8-12” Marestail
- Evaluation of Roundup PowerMAX 3
- Burndown Control of Waterhemp and Giant Ragweed
New This Year
- Summary of Giant Ragweed Control in Corn
- Summary of Waterhemp Control in Soybean
Kudos to MSc. Ryan DeWerff (UW-Madison Weed Science Research Specialist and Wisconsin Herbicide Evaluation Program Coordinator) and our entire team for their great work. Many thanks to our collaborators and sponsors (all listed in the report).