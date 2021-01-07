Optimizing forage production in Wisconsin webinar series

Focus on Forage is a FREE, 7-part webinar series highlighting research-based information and farmer strategies to optimize forage yield, quality, and profitability in Wisconsin. The series will run Jan 13-March 3 on Wednesdays at 12:30 to 1:30 pm.

Webinar speakers will include former World Forage Superbowl farmer winners, forage industry experts, Extension Educators, and Nutrient and Pest Management Outreach Specialists.

Pre-registration is required by 5 pm the day before the webinar. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants. 1 CCA CEU is available for each webinar.

January 13- Managing for High Quality Corn Silage

January 20- Strategies for Achieving Alfalfa Production Goals

January 27- Optimizing Production of Grass and Mixed Grass Forages

February 3- Using Small Grains to Fill a Forage Niche

February 10- Alternative Forage Strategies When Alfalfa Fails, Tom Kilcer of Advanced Ag System

February 24- To be announced

March 3- To be announced

View or download the series flyer, click here