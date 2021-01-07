2021 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook On-line Forum

Registration open for virtual 2021 Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum

Tuesday, January 26, 9am-12pm (3 hours)

The impact of COVID-19 and opportunities for Wisconsin agribusinesses are topics for the upcoming Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook Forum, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, January 26. The forum features both academic and industry leaders and is sponsored by the UW–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS), Division of Extension, Office of University Relations, and several organizations and associations.

The 2021 forum, organized by UW–Madison’s Renk Agribusiness Institute, will be live–streamed on the Institute’s YouTube page and will run from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

This year’s program will cover the situation and outlook for dairy, corn and soybeans, livestock and meat, and farm income in Wisconsin. For each agricultural industry, sessions will include brief information about economic trends and forecasts, as well as a forward-looking panel discussion featuring agricultural industry members about the impacts on—and opportunities for—the food processing and manufacturing sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Updates on the Dairy Innovation Hub (DIH) and the new Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery building will also be provided.

One week prior to the forum, a video presentation for each primary agricultural industry will be made available on the Renk Agribusiness Institute website for advanced viewing. Then on the morning of the forum, each speaker will give a brief summary of their presentation followed by a longer discussion with the full panel. During this time, attendees will be able to submit questions for panelists to answer.

Forum registration is free and is open now through January 25. To register and view the agenda, visit: https://renk.aae.wisc.edu/2021-agricultural-outlook-forum/.

For questions, contact Jeremy Beach at jpbeach@wisc.edu or (608) 262-9485.