Evening Webinars for Soybean Growers

Beans & Bull is a series of virtual sessions led by industry experts covering various topics including: Herbicide Trait Platforms, On-Farm Research, Waterhemp & White Mold, On-Farm Technologies, Marketing, and more. Join live as we connect Wisconsin farmers with new research and techniques to improve their practices. CCA Credit is available for attendees!

Click on events below to learn more and register.

Beans & Bull: Ag Econ Update and Transition Planning

January 28 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Free – Online Event

Beans & Bull: Waterhemp and White Mold the Scourge of Wisconsin

February 4 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Free – Online Event

Beans & Bull: Early Season Soybean Management Decisions

February 11 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Free – Online Event

Beans & Bull: On-Farm Technologies

February 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Free – Online Event

Beans & Bull: Marketing and Corn Management