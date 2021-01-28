Evening Webinars for Soybean Growers

Beans & Bull is a series of virtual sessions led by industry experts covering various topics including: Herbicide Trait Platforms, On-Farm Research, Waterhemp & White Mold, On-Farm Technologies, Marketing, and more. Join live as we connect Wisconsin farmers with new research and techniques to improve their practices. CCA Credit is available for attendees!
Click on events below to learn more and register.
Beans & Bull: Ag Econ Update and Transition Planning
- January 28 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Free – Online Event
Beans & Bull: Waterhemp and White Mold the Scourge of Wisconsin
- February 4 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Free – Online Event
Beans & Bull: Early Season Soybean Management Decisions
- February 11 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Free – Online Event
Beans & Bull: On-Farm Technologies
- February 18 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Free – Online Event
Beans & Bull: Marketing and Corn Management
- February 25 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Free – Online Event