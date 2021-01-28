Choosing soybean varieties for rotation with winter wheat – 2021

John M. Gaska, Senior Outreach Specialist Adam C. Roth, Research Program Manager Shawn P. Conley, State Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist University of Wisconsin, Madison
In a bean pod…
- Timely winter wheat planting requires planning and rotational considerations
- Wheat and soybean in a rotation should be managed as a system
- Many high yielding – early maturing soybean varieties are available for WI growers to facilitate recommended wheat planting dates
Please click to view information on Choosing soybean varieties for rotation with winter wheat