Nominations Open for the 2021 WI CCA of the Year

Bryan Jensen, Department of Entomology and IPM Program

A quick reminder that the nomination period is still open for the 2021 WI CCA of the Year Award. The process is simple and requires a nominator to fill out the nomination form and arrange for submission of two letters of reference by the March 1, 2021 deadline.

Anyone can nominate and the nominee must be a WI CCA in good standing. We have prepared a list of nomination criteria, tips and a submission checklist to help. Please! Use this as a guideline only. Each CCA is unique and your responses can be as well. Please email Bryan Jensen if you have any questions.