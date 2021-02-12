2020 On-farm Soybean Trials Report

Boots on the Ground: Validation of benchmarking process through an integrated on-farm partnership

Analysis of producer survey data performed during our previous 3-year NCSRP-funded bench marking project revealed: (1) an average yield gap of 20-30% between current farmer yield and potential yield as determined by climate, soil, and genetics, and (2) a number of agronomic practices that, for a given soil-climate context, can be fine-tuned to close the gap and improve soybean producer profit.

IN A BEAN POD:

In the 2020 crop season, the improved management treatment netted soybean producers an average of 3.2 bu/ac yield increase and $31/ac additional profit.

Growers should consider improving their soybean management by fine tuning planting date, maturity group, seeding rate, and foliar fungicide and insecticide application.

Download or view PDF report, click this link.

Project team: Dr. Shawn P. Conley (Principal Co-Investigator) University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin; Dr. Patricio Grassini (Principal Co-Investigator) University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska; Dr. Jose F. Andrade; Dr. Spyros Mourtzinis; Dr. Juan I. Rattalino Edreira; John Gaska (WI), Dr. Laura Lindsey(OH), Dr. Maninder Singh (MI); Scott Nelson (IA); Hans Kandel (ND); Seth Naeve (MN); Laura Thompson and Keith Glewen (NE)