Damon Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brian Mueller, Assistant Field Researcher, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Each year the Wisconsin Field Crops Pathology Program conducts a wide array of fungicide tests on alfalfa, corn, soybeans, and wheat. These tests help inform researchers, practitioners, and farmers about the efficacy of certain fungicide products on specific diseases. This year we were a bit delayed in publishing the report, due to the challenges of COVID-19. However, we do appreciate your patience and hope you find the report useful in making decisions for the 2021 field season.

The 2020 Wisconsin Field Crops Fungicide Test Summary is available by clicking here.