Tri-state Corn Rootworm Management Update, March 26

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, UW-Madison

Friday, March 26, 10-11:30 am.

University of Illinois, Iowa State University, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Programs are offering a virtual 1.5 hour program featuring current research and outreach efforts focusing on corn rootworm scouting, resistance, and management.

This program is designed for farmers, agronomists, and conservation professionals, interested in learning about research and outreach projects occurring in the tri-state region. Please see the below meeting advertisement. There is no charge to attend this meeting.

To register: https://go.wisc.edu/p8c11n