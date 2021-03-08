2020 Report: Building Knowledge about Wisconsin’s Cover Crops

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program University of Wisconsin-Madison
Farmer Research Project report
In summer of 2020, the Cover Crops Research and Outreach Project (CCROP) launched a survey project to gain knowledge about cover crops used on Wisconsin farms. This project resulted in data being collected from fifteen farms.
This data included cover crop species established, previous crop in rotation, planting method and date, plans for spring management, and much more. Please see the 2020 report for more details.
If you or someone you know may be interested in participating, please sign up here: https://go.wisc.edu/95dnw5