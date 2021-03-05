Lab Methods for Soil Testing

Emma Matcham, Matt Ruark, and Shawn P. Conley, UW-Madison

We talk a lot about the importance of soil sampling, but we don’t spend much time talking about what happens to your samples after you send them off to the lab. There are a few different procedures for measuring potassium (K) and phosphorous (P), and knowing which method was used to analyze your samples can help you accurately interpret the lab results.

Read the article on Shawn Conley’s blog here – https://coolbean.info/2021/02/05/lab-methods-soil-testing/