Wisconsin Cover Crop and Conservation Conversations

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program University of Wisconsin-Madison

WI Cover Crop & Conservation Conversations,

March 19, 26 and April 2, 2021, 12-1 PM

Interested in learning more about cover crop and conservation practices in Wisconsin? The Cover Crops Research and Outreach Project (CCROP), a collaboration between the USDA Dairy Forage Research Center, Michael Fields Agriculture Institute, University of Wisconsin Madison Center for Integrated Agriculture Systems and University of Wisconsin-Madison Nutrient and Pest Management Program are hosting a three part online conversation series in March and April highlighting farmer, outreach, and research efforts to promote soil health and conservation practices in Wisconsin.

The three programs are designed for farmers, agronomists, conservation professionals—and anyone else interested in cover crops and soil health! Meetings details are below. Registration is free but required.

Questions? Contact Dan Smith at dhsmith@wisc.edu or 608-219-5170.

A link to the meeting will be provided the day prior to the meeting date. All meetings are from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and are free to attend. Registration is required and available here: https://go.wisc.edu/zpuyc2