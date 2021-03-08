Wisconsin Certified Crop Advisors

Bryan Jensen, Dept. of Entomology, UW-Madison

New Certified Crop Advisors

As much fun as it is to review the CCA’s who are having an anniversary, it is even more rewarding to look at the new. If memory serves, the 2021 group is one of the larger groups within the past 5 years. If not more. Please, take a look at the new CCAs because they are a glimpse into the future of Wisconsin’s agriculture. Then congratulate anyone you may recognize.

Rick J. Griesbach, Lance Paul Wolosek, Ashley A. Blackburn, Jodi E. Boe, Timothy G. Abbe, Matthew M. Meade, James C. Jacques, Rachel A. Perry, Kayla Smith, Kelsi Mueller, Jeffrey J. Burggraf, Shawn M. Lenius, Christopher P. Schlagenhaft, Nicholas James Schimek, Ryan A. DeBusk, Jacob N. Radtke, Bradley Birzer, Justin T. Tranel, Ashley A. Madson, Brady J. Goettl, Dwight Gary Weisenberger, Haily Anna Soldner, Nicholas Robert Barta, Brittany Newman, Austin Headlee, Travis J. Drier, Ryley Gordon Cooper, Adam J. Kolb, Shawn L. Wesener

CCA Anniversaries

Wisconsin has a lot of CCA’s celebrating an anniversary of their certification! Please take some time to review the list of names of those celebrating their 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25-year anniversaries. When you recognize the name of a friend or colleague, send them your congratulations!

5 Year anniversary

Gregg A. Weaver, Daniel R. Peterson, Matthew J. Repking, Ross R. Bender, Matthew K. Wichman, Jason S. Cavadini, Clint Hodorff, Jody L. Wilhelm, Miranda M. Yoose, Jeremy K. Richards, Tricia G. Verville, Tyler J. Bushmaker, Jacob Standal, Abby R. Rotering, Kellie E. Zahn, Alexander D. Clark, Cheryl A. Cornel, Jon R. Biermeier, Troy M. Christenson, Corey Jerald Haas, Eric L. Bechel, Brian A. Huiras, Joseph E. Szczepanski, Paul E. Davidson, Nicholas A. Peltier, Albert J. Vogt, Eric F. Bertram, Mimi Broeske, Parker Edward Ludeking, Laura W. Good,

10-year anniversary

Steven A. Hoffman, Marc L. Kruse, Scott J. Petges, Michael Ustruck, Jeremy A. Edwards, Sara F. Maass-Pate, Jacob D. Geiger, John Easker, Joseph R. Hartung, Michael J. Gronski, Adam C. Barta, Caleb M. Zahn, Kimberly Meyer, Christopher Miller

15-year anniversary

Jeffrey Simon, Ryan L. Galbreath, Paul J. Roemer, Alex M. Ballweg, Kevin E. Flyte, Tom Vander Heiden, Keith Gunderson, Benjamin D. Jahnke, Joseph M. Schultz, Barry A. Bubolz, Michael J. David, Michael J. Patin, Jennifer B. Walton

20-year anniversary

Philip W. Holman, Matt Hanewall, R. Roger Geisking, Eric H. Jacobson, Michael P. Mulder, Deanna Pomije, Craig Oehmichen, Blake C. Lunde, Nancy L. Lannert, Patrick H. Van Deurzen, Phillip L. Laatsch, Joseph A. Speich, Jeffrey P. Bell, Steven J. Bolen, Michael S. Christenson, Jason T. Welty, Kevin T. Grahl, Daniel J. Prestebak, Timothy J. Everson, Steve L. Tesarik

25-year anniversary

Edward A. Liegel, Bradley Merlin Mikelson, Michael Anthony Mleziva, Frank Masters, Dennis F. Ball, Diane Arlene Ott, David Allan Buss, Alan Thomas McGuire, Kenneth Joe Jahnke, Karl Milo Harpstead, Christine D. Mason, Joseph Ray Brown, Jim Gulke, Timothy Eugene Sanders, Scott T. Jerabek, Shawn B. Esser, Steve A. McElroy, Warren Michael Pickar, Gary O. Brandt, Stuart J. Rymph, Lori J. Vogeltanz, Dennis J. McGuire, George D. Leroux, Kevin M. Giese, Kevin A. Erb, Terrance Leonard Licht, Paul D. Simon, Joseph James Terando, II, Phillip James Stern, Mark A. Stangel, Paul A. Merry, Gary C. Mayne, Paul Ackard Sturgis, Joseph F. Kapral, Robert G. Mickelson, Steven A. Rosenthal, Joey F. Kennicker, Daniel Gerard Langkamp, Chris W. Allen, Linda J. Rather, Bruce A. Andersen, Jeffrey E. Frase, Mike D. McClyman, William J. Weisensel, Steve Robert Miller, Jeff J. Zutz, Jeremy E. Hanson, Mark S. Matthias, Michael D. Haedt, Bruce E. Ostenson, Allen E. Zirk, Don C. Lininger, Kevin R. Williams, Allen Klug, Steven K. Hanvold, Benjamin Todd Koss, Jeffrey G. Plenty, Kirk Allen Langfoss, Kevin B. Shelley, Joel A. Hagen