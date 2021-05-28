Eight More Weed Identification Factsheets Available

Mark Renz UW Madison Professor and Extension Specialist
Test your knowledge on identification of common weed species found in Wisconsin with four new and four updated weed identification factsheets (see table below). These describe key traits to differentiate these species. This is the second of three installments of new/updated factsheets. Click here to view the entire list.
Plantago rugelii, blackseed plantain
Chenopodium album, common lambsquarters
Verbascum thapsus, common mullein
Echinochola crus-galli, barnyardgrass
Stellaria media, common chickweed