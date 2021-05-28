Eight More Weed Identification Factsheets Available

Mark Renz UW Madison Professor and Extension Specialist

Test your knowledge on identification of common weed species found in Wisconsin with four new and four updated weed identification factsheets (see table below). These describe key traits to differentiate these species. This is the second of three installments of new/updated factsheets. Click here to view the entire list.

Plantago rugelii, blackseed plantain

Symphytum officinale, comfrey

Chenopodium album, common lambsquarters

Verbascum thapsus, common mullein

Setaria faberi, giant foxtail

Echinochola crus-galli, barnyardgrass

Stellaria media, common chickweed

Galinsoga quadriradiata, galinsoga