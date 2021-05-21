Managing Winter Wheat Diseases in Wisconsin During 2021

Damon L. Smith, Extension Field Crops Pathologist, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Up until this week, diseases of winter wheat have been basically non-existent. Dry weather leading to a moderate drought in much of the state has meant that the environment has not been favorable for most wheat pathogens of concern for us in the upper Midwest. There is an exception to that rule, and we have observed one disease, and have gotten reports of that disease this week. That disease is powdery mildew and it does tend to follow a few different “rules” when it comes to fungal diseases. Let’s discuss this disease further and then dig in a bit on what you should do for disease management as we move through the rest of the 2021 winter wheat season.

So, what’s up with powdery mildew? Continue reading this full article is on the Badger Crop Doc website.