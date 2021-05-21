Survey on Digital Agriculture Technologies

Kaiping Chen, Assistant Professor, Life Sciences Communication, University of Wisconsin-Madison

If you have been working in the agricultural sector, we would like to invite you for participating in this 10-15 minute survey: https://uwmadison.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_73BOd6nBioxV178. You must be a US citizen or permanent resident to participate in this survey.

Once you complete the survey, the first 150 people will receive a $10 dollar Amazon Gift Card. Your participation is completely voluntary and we highly value your opinions. This survey is open until the cap is reached. Thank you so much for your support.

Aims of the Survey