Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Vegetable Crop Updates 4, 5, 6

Posted on

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update #6

In this issue please find updates on the onion maggot ‘peak’ in southern WI and the seedcorn maggot ‘peak’ in northern WI. Click here to…

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update #5

In this issue I provided listing of fungicides for hop downy mildew and powdery mildew in Wisconsin. The listing includes critical details to support best…

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update #4

In this issue we address: a few new calendar events for 2021/22, potato production updates, and risk of potato volunteers (and late blight) for Wisconsin.…

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

