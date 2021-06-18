Double Crop Soybeans in WI May be A Gamble Worth Taking in 2021

Shawn P Conley, State Soybean and Small Grain Specialist, John Gaska, Extension Outreach Specialist

The Wisconsin winter wheat crop remains 10 days to 2 weeks (developmentally) ahead of where we were at this time last year. If this progress continues we can realistically be cutting dry wheat in southern WI by July 4th. Couple that with Nov. CBOT soybean contracts at $13.93 (6/14/21) and though still risky we can start to pencil out a potential profit for WI growers to double crop soybeans in 2021.

