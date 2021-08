Fond Du Lac Land & Water Conservation Dept

UW Researchers and Extension agents have collaborated on a research plot in Hilbert, WI. The researchers are trying to better understand the roller crimped rye management system in soybeans. Take a listen as they explain their goals, as well as what they’ve learned so far!

Featured in the video includes: Dr. Jamie Patton, Dr. Damon Smith, and Dr. Rodrigo Werle.