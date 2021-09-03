Integrated Pest and Crop Management
News and Resources for Wisconsin Agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Vegetable Crop Updates, Aug 30

Posted on

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 20

Aug 30, 2021

• nitrates in well water at UW Hancock ARS
• potato production updates
• potato disease forecast updates
• late blight updates
• cucurbit downy mildew updates
• onion downy mildew confirmed in WI

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 19

Aug 16, 2021

• potato production updates
• disease forecasting
• late blight updates
• cucurbit downy mildew forecast updates

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 18

Aug 9, 2021

• potato production updates
• disease forecasting updates for potato and tomato late blight, and early blight
• cucurbit downy mildew updates
• Colorado potato beetle and Potato virus Y updates

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 17

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 16

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 15

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 14

UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 13

Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Update blog site where you’ll find updates throughout the year.

Login Request Help Help Docs