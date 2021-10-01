Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Top 8 Recommendations for Winter Wheat Establishment in 2021

Shawn Conley, State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist, John Gaska, Outreach Specialist, Damon Smith, State Field Crops Pathology Specialist, UW-Madison

Top 8 winter wheat establishment recommendations:

  • Variety selection: please see the 2021 WI Winter Wheat Performance Test
  • Plant new seed (DO NOT plant saved seed).
  • A fungicide seed treatment is recommended for winter wheat in WI, especially for seed damaged by Fusarium head blight (FHB).
  • Wheat should be planted 1 to 1.5 inches deep regardless of planting date.
  • Plant between September 20 and October 10.
  • The target seeding rate for wheat planted from September 20th to October 1st is 1,750,000 seeds per acre.
  • The optimal seeding rate for wheat planted after October 1st should be incrementally increased as planting date is delayed to compensate for reduced fall tillering.
  • Crop rotation matters.

Here is a link to the full 7 page document.

https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2021/09/Top-8-Wheat-recs_21.pdf

