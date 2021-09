UW Field Day Lancaster ARS, Sept 22

SPONSORED BY College of Agricultural & Life SciencesUW-Madison, Division of Extension, Lancaster Agricultural Research Station, Cropping Systems Weed Science, Nutrient & Pest Management Program, Badger Crop Doc

Anyone may join or leave the Wisconsin Crop Manager email list by sending a blank email with any subject line to: wisconsincropmanager+subscribe@g-groups.wisc.edu or wisconsincropmanager+unsubscribe@g-groups.wisc.edu