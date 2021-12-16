2022 Agronomy Update Meetings online Jan 4 & 6

2022 Agronomy Update Virtual Meetings

Dates and Times:

Tuesday, January 4, 9:00 am to 11:50 am

Thursday, January 6, 1:00 pm to 3:50 pm

Registration Link: https://go.wisc.edu/aqnh77

The 2022 Agronomy Update Meetings will be virtual this year due to COVID-19. The meetings will present the latest information on hybrid/variety performance, an analysis and discussion of last year’s growing season, and updated recommendations for field crop production. CEUs will be offered in Crop Management for Certified Crop Advisers. There is no charge for this event, but registration is required. There are two sessions to choose from, both sessions will present the same information. Please choose the one that best fits your schedule.

Presentations:

Joe Lauer, UW-Madison Corn Agronomist

The 2021 growing season:

How did we get so much yield with so little water?

How did the late May frost affect corn yield?

25+ years of Transgenic (GMO) corn: Are we making progress?

Maximum corn yields: How do we set the bar?

Shawn Conley, UW-Madison Soybean and Small Grain Agronomist

Soybean and Wheat Performance Trial Results

Planting Soybean Green Pros and Cons

Soybean Yield Response to Sulfur in WI

Something Else that is Totally #Coolbeans…Trust Me!

John Grabber, USDA-ARS Research Agronomist, Dairy Forage Research Center