WI CCA Exam Available for Continuous Testing

Bryan Jensen, Dept. of Entomology, UW-Madison

In case you haven’t heard, the Wisconsin State (local board) Certified Crop Advisor’s exam in now available for continuous testing. Meaning, you can schedule your exam at your convenience until the closing date of Thursday, June 30, 2022. Hopefully, this will alleviate scheduling problems that might have resulted from the previous one week testing window.

To register you can navigate to the exam tab from the CCA home page or go directly to the exam registration section. Please contact the CCA office if you have questions regarding the process.