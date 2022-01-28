2022 UW River Falls Field Scout Training

The UW Integrated Pest Management Program Field Scout Training Class will be offered on March 14-15, 2022 at the University of Wisconsin River Falls Campus. This 2-day intensive course is perfect for those interested in crop scouting or seeking professional development.
Topics covered include: crop scouting techniques, nutrient management and deficiency symptoms, and pest identification/life cycle/damage symptoms and economic thresholds, including some pest management recommendations.
The class will have a field crop emphasis on corn, alfalfa, soybean and wheat, however many of the pests discussed are problematic in Wisconsin’s varied cropping systems.
Click below for the course syllabus.
Student register through the UWRF Registrar’s Office. https://www.uwrf.edu/Registrar/
Non-student registration is $120/person for this two-day event. Please register/pay individually through the online registration portal. https://patstore.wisc.edu/ipm/register.aspx
On campus parking is the responsibility of the class participant. For more information on this course, please contact Dan Heider .