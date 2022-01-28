2022 UW River Falls Field Scout Training

The UW Integrated Pest Management Program Field Scout Training Class will be offered on March 14-15, 2022 at the University of Wisconsin River Falls Campus. This 2-day intensive course is perfect for those interested in crop scouting or seeking professional development.

Topics covered include: crop scouting techniques, nutrient management and deficiency symptoms, and pest identification/life cycle/damage symptoms and economic thresholds, including some pest management recommendations.

The class will have a field crop emphasis on corn, alfalfa, soybean and wheat, however many of the pests discussed are problematic in Wisconsin’s varied cropping systems.

Click below for the course syllabus.

UW-River Falls Scout School 2022

Info about an IPM class at UW River Falls

0 Downloads

Details... 65.3 KB0 Downloads

Student register through the UWRF Registrar’s Office. https://www.uwrf.edu/Registrar/

Non-student registration is $120/person for this two-day event. Please register/pay individually through the online registration portal. https://patstore.wisc.edu/ipm/register.aspx

On campus parking is the responsibility of the class participant. For more information on this course, please contact Dan Heider .