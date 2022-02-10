Winners of the 2021 WI Soybean Contest

Shawn P. Conley, Soybean and Wheat Extension Specialist, University of Wisconsin

2021 WI Soybean Contest

Division 4:

1st Ron Digman, Mount Hope (107.19 bu/a with Pioneer P28A42X), *Inducted into WI 100 Bushel Soybean Club

2nd Don and Doug Midthun, Arlington (97.95 bu/a with Asgrow AG20X9)

Division 3:

1st Jim Salentine, Luxemburg (97.57 bu/a with Stine 20EB23)

–Only one entry was submitted for Division 3–

Division 2:

1st Scott Peavey, Woodville (98.34 bu/a with Asgrow AG11X8)

2nd Mike and Dean Wegner, Sparta (79.43 bu/a with Pioneer P18A33X)

Division 1:

1st Jim Wilson, St. Croix Falls (80.09 bu/a with Asgrow AG11X8)

2nd Josey Wilson, St. Croix Falls (76.15 bu/a with Pioneer P16A84X)

Soybean Quality Contest

1st Jim Salentine, Luxemburg (3,085 pounds of protein plus oil per acre with Stine 20EB23)

The contest is sponsored by the WI Soybean Program and organized to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices and to show the importance of using sound cultural practices in WI soybean production. For more information please contact Shawn Conley, WI State Soybean Specialist