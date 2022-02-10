Misconceptions Across Soybean Growth Stages – free webinar Feb 24

Farmers and agronomists are invited to join our free webinar “Misconceptions Across Soybean Growth Stages”

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11 am CST/Noon EST.

About Science for Success: The US Soybean Extension Specialists are working together on a ‘Science for Success’ initiative doing collaborative research and Extension on a variety of topics. This work is supported by the United Soybean Board. Read more at: https://soybeans.ces.ncsu.edu/science-for-success/

Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/SFSGrowthRegister

In this 1 hour webinar, Extension Specialists from across the United States will walk growers and agronomists through soybean stages and common misconceptions so that we can better manage our soybean crops. Participants will have opportunities to ask any questions of the speakers during the panel session. Certified Crop Advisers can receive 1 credit in Crop Management.