What’s on Your Seed Chart Updated for 2022

Kolby Grint, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, Damon Smith, Professor of Plant Pathology

Seed treatments have been used for a number of years, mostly for protection against seedling diseases. However, there are a number of seed treatments marketed for protection against a range of pests, including insects, nematodes and seedling pathogens, while others promote plant health. The purpose of this publication is to take some of the confusion of seed treatments away, giving you a better understanding of what is on your seed. The list covers seed treatments registered in the state of Wisconsin for use on field corn, soybean, small grain and/or alfalfa seed.