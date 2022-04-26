2022 Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference Resources

Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program, University of Wisconsin-Madison

The 2022 Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference committee is excited to announce the 2022 cover crop conference resource pocket guide is now available. This year’s guide features four recorded presentations from the conference. We would like to thank all sponsors, speakers, moderators, committee members, conference partners. For a full listing of all sponsors: www.go.wisc.edu/covercrop

Please see the 2022 Cover Crop Conference Resource Pocket Guide.

The 2022 video playlist is directly available here: https://go.wisc.edu/btas6n