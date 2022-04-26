Daniel H. Smith, Nutrient and Pest Management Program University of Wisconsin-Madison

2021 Report: Building Knowledge about Wisconsin’s Cover Crops- Farmer Research Project.

In summer of 2021, the Cover Crops Research and Outreach Project (CCROP) launched the second year of a citizen science survey project to gain knowledge about cover crops used on Wisconsin farms. This project resulted in data being collected from twenty-five farms. This data included cover crop species established, previous crop in rotation, planting method and date, plans for spring management, and much more.

Please see the report for more details. https://www.covercropwi.org/_files/ugd/9ed610_fa9716813ccc4520ade03690b0e46a68.pdf

If you or someone you know may be interested in participating in the 2022 survey, please sign up here: https://forms.gle/A5R4vhyyT3TW6N2JA