Nominations Form 2022 Wisconsin CCA of the Year

The Wisconsin CCA Board is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 Wisconsin Certified Crop Advisor of the Year Award until August 1, 2022. This award is designed to showcase a CCA that is a leader in their field and has contributed substantially to production agriculture.

To be considered, that person must be a WI CCA in good standing. A nomination form should be completed along with two letters of reference and submitted to Andrea Topper, andrea.topper@wisconsin.gov. The selection committee consists of the current WI CCA Board.

Customers, employees, colleagues or other associates may nominate a candidate. Nominations will be evaluated solely on the information provided in the nomination form and accompanying letters of recommendation. Completing the nominations form will take some time but it is not especially difficult. Please review the Nomination Criteria, Tips and Checklist for help.

Completed nominations are due no later than August 1, 2022. Please email Andrea Topper if you have any questions, andrea.topper@wisconsin.gov

2022-CCA-of-the-Year-Nomination-Form.docx