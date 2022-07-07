Damon L. Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Field Crops Pathologist
We have found tar spot on corn in Columbia Co. Wisconsin as of July 6, 2022. This is the earliest in the season, and the earliest growth stage of corn, that I have ever seen tar spot in Wisconsin. With that said, the severity is extremely low and does not necessitate spraying fungicide at the moment! So what should you do now?
Read the full article at: https://badgercropdoc.com/2022/07/07/we-found-tar-spot-of-corn-in-2022-now-what/
Tar spot on corn, image by Damon Smith, UW-Madison
The post We Found Tar Spot of Corn in 2022, Now What? appeared first on Badger Crop Doc.