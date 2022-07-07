Integrated Pest and Crop Management
We Found Tar Spot of Corn in 2022, Now What

Damon L. Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Field Crops Pathologist

We have found tar spot on corn in Columbia Co. Wisconsin as of July 6, 2022. This is the earliest in the season, and the earliest growth stage of corn, that I have ever seen tar spot in Wisconsin. With that said, the severity is extremely low and does not necessitate spraying fungicide at the moment! So what should you do now?

Read the full article at: https://badgercropdoc.com/2022/07/07/we-found-tar-spot-of-corn-in-2022-now-what/

 

Tar spot on corn, image by Damon Smith, UW-Madison

