Double Crop Soybeans in WI May be A Gamble Worth Taking in 2022

Shawn P Conley, State Soybean and Small Grain Specialist, John Gaska, Extension Outreach Specialist
The Wisconsin winter wheat crop progress is tracking at a normal pace. If this continues, we can realistically be cutting dry wheat in southern WI by mid-July. Couple that with Nov. CBOT soybean contracts at $13.55 (7/07/22), and though still risky, we can start to pencil out a potential profit for WI growers to double crop soybeans in 2022.
- What can be done to expedite wheat harvest?
- Consider the realistic yield potential of soybean planted in July for WI
- There is little-to-no data about the need for seed treatments in a WI double crop soybean system
- The two major environmental events to consider with double crop soybean are establishment and frost.
Read the full article at: https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/07/Double-Crop-Beans-22.pdf