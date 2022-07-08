Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Double Crop Soybeans in WI May be A Gamble Worth Taking in 2022

Shawn P Conley, State Soybean and Small Grain Specialist, John Gaska, Extension Outreach Specialist

The Wisconsin winter wheat crop progress is tracking at a normal pace. If this continues, we can realistically be cutting dry wheat in southern WI by mid-July. Couple that with Nov. CBOT soybean contracts at $13.55 (7/07/22), and though still risky, we can start to pencil out a potential profit for WI growers to double crop soybeans in 2022.

  • What can be done to expedite wheat harvest?
  • Consider the realistic yield potential of soybean planted in July for WI
  • There is little-to-no data about the need for seed treatments in a WI double crop soybean system
  • The two major environmental events to consider with double crop soybean are establishment and frost.

Read the full article at: https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/07/Double-Crop-Beans-22.pdf

