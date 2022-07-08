White mold in Soybeans and It’s Management

Damon Smith, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Extension Field Crops Pathologist

In Wisconsin, the first couple of weeks of July brings us a heightened awareness of white mold in soybeans, and its management. The 2021 season in Wisconsin resulted in some pockets of white mold in the state. However, now is not the time to be complacent. If the weather becomes conducive in 2022, the situation could be much different than last year.

Read the full article at: https://badgercropdoc.com/2022/07/08/hello-white-mold-my-old-friend/

Sporecaster percent risk prediction values for selected non-irrigated locations in Wisconsin for July 8, 2022.

