Wisconsin DATCP Field Notes newsletter, July 21

Krista Hamilton, Entomologist, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Sweltering weather prevailed across Wisconsin and much of the US this week, as a summer heat wave left over 100 million people in more than a dozen states under excessive heat advisories and warnings. Daytime highs across Wisconsin soared to the mid-90s, with even far northern locations from Ashland to Peshtigo reporting temperatures of 90-94 degrees Fahrenheit on July 19. The heat was accompanied by scattered showers that provided some relief for crops, growers and DATCP staff working in the field.

Survey activities for the week ending July 21 included scouting for mid-season corn and soybean pests, and monitoring western bean cutworm and corn earworm traps. In addition, the spongy moth (formerly gypsy moth) outbreak that has plagued southern Wisconsin this month finally began to subside as caterpillar populations enter the non-feeding pupal stage.

