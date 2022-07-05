Wisconsin Vegetable Crop Updates

Amanda Gevens, Professor & Extension Specialist, Plant Pathology Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Newsletter for Commercial Potato and Vegetable Growers Prepared by the University of Wisconsin Madison Vegetable Research and Extension Specialists
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 10
July 5, 2022
- vegetable insect management approaches
- potato production and research updates
- potato early blight and late blight risk and management updates (thresholds met for early blight & late blight control in some locations)
- cucurbit downy mildew updates
- potato late blight fungicide list for 2022 in Wisconsin
Hope to see you at one of the upcoming Field Days at UW Hancock ARS (Thurs July 7) and Antigo Airport Research Station (Fri July 8).
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 9
June 30, 2022
- potato research and production updates
- caterpillar pests in cole crops
- squash vine borer management
- potato and vegetable disease forecasting updates
UW-Madison Division of Extension Vegetable Crop Update 8
June 20, 2022
- In this issue we address potato and vegetable disease updates (nearing early blight and late blight prevention thresholds), and the agenda for the July 28 UW Rhinelander Agricultural Research Station Field Day.