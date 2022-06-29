Cover Crop in Conventional Corn-Soybean Plot Tour, July 6

Rodrigo Werle, Extension Cropping Systems Weed Scientist, and Shawn P. Conley, State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist

We would like to invite you to attend the 2022 UW Cover Crop Management in Conventional Corn-Soybean Production Systems Plot Tour on July 06, 2022 from 1:00PM-3:30PM at Arlington Agricultural Research Station to visit our cover crop research plots, check equipment and exchange knowledge with University Specialists and fellow farmers adopting cover crops in their crop production systems.

Event registration will start at 12:45PM at the Public Events Building at Arlington Agricultural Research Station (Address: N695 Hopkins Road, Arlington, WI). Please see attached flyer for complete information.

During the UW Cover Crop plot tour, students and staff in the Wisconsin Cropping Systems Weed Science program will showcase studies looking at planting corn and soybean “green” into standing cereal rye cover crop and cereal rye cover crop termination strategies, including the roller-crimper.

UW Soil Scientist Dr. Matt Ruark will join us to discuss the impact of cover crops on soil health and water quality. Regional Agronomist with the UW Nutrient and Pest Management Program Dan Smith will showcase a cover crop interseeding study in corn.

Attend TWO events July 6 at ARS, see below.

Folks interested in attending our UW Cover Crop plot tour may also be interested in attending the UW Small Grain Field Day (which will take place the morning of July 06, 10AM-NOON at Arlington ARS): https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/06/2022_SmallGrainsFieldDayFlyer.pdf.

We hope to see you there. Thanks and have a great weekend!