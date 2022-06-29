Integrated Pest and Crop Management
Agronomy and Soils Field Day Aug 31, at ARS

Posted on

Agronomy and Soils Field Day
Wednesday August 31, 2022
UW-Arlington Agricultural Research Station

Pre-registration is free and appreciated. Please register by August 17.
https://forms.gle/t1oi8xbiJWo6RNLd8
or call 608-262-0485

8:00 Check-in

8:30 Load for field tours 40 minutes per stop (3-4), 10 min presentations, Q&A 10 min

  • Pest Management in a Changing Climate
  • Keeping up with disease management in an uncertain climate
  • Earlier migrations and more generations: Insect pests in a changing climate
  • Impact of extreme weather events on weed ecology and management
  • Climate-plus Agriculture
  • Soil Carbon
  • Challenges of nitrogen management in Wisconsin cropping system
  • Perennial cover reduces flooding downstream
  • Cover Crops and Soil Health
  • Fighting weeds with covers
  • Rye cover crops: where does the nitrogen go?
  • National projects on cover crops
  • Soil health across production systems
  • Using Technology to Drive Yield, Big Data
  • Using data-driven knowledge for profitable soybean management systems
  • Current state of unmanned aerial system (UAS) technology in production agriculture settings
  • Advances in maize kernel characterization methods and its applications

Lunch available for $10, provided by WAPAC

Certified Crop Advisors 4.0 CEU credits requested

 

Read the full article at: https://coolbean.info/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/06/AgronomyFieldDay2022_final.pdf
